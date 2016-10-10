Oct 10 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* Royal Caribbean Cruises says its newest class of ships will be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas LNG and introduce use of fuel cell technology

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - will begin testing fuel cell technology on an existing Oasis-Class ship in 2017

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - also expanding its fleet with new Oasis- and Quantum-Class ships for Royal Caribbean International

* Royal Caribbean - sees capital expenditures for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 are $2.4 billion, $0.5 billion, $2.6 billion, $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion respectively

* Royal Caribbean -based upon current ship orders, projected capex for FY 2016, 2017 are $2.4 billion, $0.5 billion, respectively

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - capacity increases for 2016 through 2020 remain unchanged