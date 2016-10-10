Oct 10 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
* Royal Caribbean Cruises says its newest class of ships
will be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas LNG and introduce use
of fuel cell technology
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - will begin testing fuel cell
technology on an existing Oasis-Class ship in 2017
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - also expanding its fleet
with new Oasis- and Quantum-Class ships for Royal Caribbean
International
* Royal Caribbean - sees capital expenditures for 2016,
2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 are $2.4 billion, $0.5 billion, $2.6
billion, $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion respectively
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - capacity increases for 2016
through 2020 remain unchanged
