Oct 10 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc :

* Els reports minimal impact from hurricane Matthew

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc says company does not believe that storm will have a material impact on its financial condition or operating results

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - property damage losses at properties are preliminarily estimated to total less than $750,000

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - no injuries to our residents, guests or employees have been reported due to hurricane matthew

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - does not yet have an estimate for business interruption losses, but they are expected to be relatively limited

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - believes that it has adequate insurance subject to deductibles, including business interruption coverage

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - currently, three manufactured home communities and four rv resorts are without electricity as a result of hurricane