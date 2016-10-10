UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 10 Euronet Worldwide Inc
* Euronet worldwide acquires Uk-Based Atm Network, Yourcash
* Euronet worldwide inc - acquisition includes approximately 5,000 atms across U.K., Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland
* Euronet worldwide Inc says with addition of Yourcash, combined businesses will operate independent atm networks in 21 European countries
* Euronet worldwide -deal is expected to be accretive to Euronet's adjusted cash earnings per share by about $0.07 - $0.08 in first full year of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: