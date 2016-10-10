Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 10 Telefonica SA :
* Says Telefonica Emisiones to issue notes for 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) guaranteed by Telefonica
* To issue notes for 1.25 billion euros due in 2020 at 0.318 percent coupon at par value
* To issue notes for 750 million euros due in 2031 at 1.930 percent coupon at par value
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)