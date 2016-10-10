UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 3sbio
* Updates on exclusive License Agreement With Astrazeneca in respect of Byetta And Bydureon
* Astrazeneca has agreed to grant an exclusive license to Hongkong Sansheng
* Hongkong sansheng, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, as licensee, entered into exclusive license agreement with Astrazeneca
* License for commercialization of licensed products in PRC
* Hongkong Sansheng has agreed to pay an upfront payment of us$50 million
* Parties have agreed that astrazeneca will supply licensed products and licensee will pay astrazeneca pre-agreed purchase price of licensed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources