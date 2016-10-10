Oct 11 3sbio

* Updates on exclusive License Agreement With Astrazeneca in respect of Byetta And Bydureon

* Astrazeneca has agreed to grant an exclusive license to Hongkong Sansheng

* Hongkong sansheng, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, as licensee, entered into exclusive license agreement with Astrazeneca

* License for commercialization of licensed products in PRC

* Hongkong Sansheng has agreed to pay an upfront payment of us$50 million

* Parties have agreed that astrazeneca will supply licensed products and licensee will pay astrazeneca pre-agreed purchase price of licensed products