* Iron Mountain wind power purchase in texas to deliver as much as 30 percent of company's total north american power usage

* Iron Mountain Inc says when completed in 2017, co's share of wind farm could produce up to 100,000 megawatt hours (mwh) per year

* Iron Mountain Inc - will purchase 10 percent of energy produced at amazon wind farm texas