Oct 10 Expedia Inc

* Egencia announces strategy for 2017 and beyond, including new global organization

* Egencia - company will create two new global organizations

* Egencia - 1st organization is focused on serving clients and driving market share growth, and will comprise egencia sales and account management teams

* Egencia - 2nd organization will be focused on scaling egencia's business operations and also on leading all supplier partner relationships worldwide

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: