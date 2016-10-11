Oct 11 Famous Brands

* Trading Statement

* HEPS expected to increase in range of 67 pct to 74 pct for the six months ended August 31, being 403 cents per share to 419 cents per share

* HY HEPS, before exceptional items, expected to increase in range of 10 pct to 14 pct, being 264 cents per share to 275 cents per share

* Exceptional items-a r141 million derivative gain on call option that was utilised to hedge purchase price of acquisition of GBK Restaurants limited in UK

* Exceptional items- a r20 million impairment of investment made in 2013 in UAC Restaurants Limited in Nigeria