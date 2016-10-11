Oct 11 Pagegroup Plc

* Third quarter 2016 trading update

* Q3 group gross profit growth of 1.3% (+14.1% in reported)

* Q3 strongest growth in emea +10.4%; benelux +20%; southern europe +14%

* Q3 uk -4.7%, impacted by fragile market conditions

* Interim and special dividends of £31.7m to be paid on 12 october

* However, in uk, confidence levels remained fragile and below levels seen earlier in year - ceo

* Several of our other larger markets, including greater china and brazil also experienced challenging market conditions - ceo

* Q3 overall, temporary recruitment grew by 2%, compared to 1% in permanent

* Pagegroup - with prevailing uncertainty in uk, challenges in some other larger markets, unpredictable nature of current cycle, remain cautious in short-term outlook - ceo

* Expectations for full year remain unchanged

* Uk hit by continued uncertainty following result of uk referendum particularly impacting our multi-national clients