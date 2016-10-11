Oct 11 McCarthy & Stone Plc :
* Change of director and trading update
* Nick Maddock, who has served as group's chief financial
officer (CFO) since September 2011, has decided to leave
business to take up position of CFO at SIG Plc
* Nick will remain in post and a leaving date in Q1 2017
will be agreed in due course
* Process to identify his successor and ensure a smooth
transition is now underway
* Further update will be made when group announces its full
year results statement on 15 November 2016
* Last trading update on 2 September noted that sales
immediately post EU referendum had slowed and cancellations
rates had increased
* Trading and other lead indicators are now ahead of
previous year
* Over first five weeks of new financial year, reservations
have been stronger and cancellation rates have returned to more
normal levels
* New enquiries have increased and first time visitors to
our developments have been noticeably ahead of prior year
* Group's forward order book, including legal completions
since 1 september, is now moving towards a similar level to last
year at c.£173 million (2015: £177 million)
* Performance provides some early evidence of improving
customer sentiment and a potential return to normal trading
conditions
