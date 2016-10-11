Oct 11 Icade SA :

* Signs two new leases for 26,400 sq.m of office space and moves its headquarters in 2017

* Icade's headquarters to be relocated in the summer of 2017

* Nanterre: Icade has signed a lease with Direccte 92 for 4,400 sq.m in the "Défense 4/5/6" building complex

* Paris, 19th district: Icade has signed a lease for 22,000 sq.m in the Millénaire 1 building, where it currently has its headquarters, within the Millénaire Business Park.

* Issy-les-Moulineaux: during the summer of 2017, Icade will move its headquarters to the 9,500 sq.m open building Source text: bit.ly/2dQSYL1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)