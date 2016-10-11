Oct 11 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Received valid and deemed elections for reinstated notes in respect of $10,920,000 in principal amount of $250 million of guaranteed notes

* Company will issue $100 million aggregate principal amount of reinstated notes to guaranteed noteholders

* Will allot a total of 21,910,523,553 new common shares in connection with open offer and debt equitisation