Oct 11 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces listing of new ordinary shares
* The listing of and the commencement of dealings in its 1,693,242,156 new ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels, effective today, Oct. 11, 2016
* Listing and trading of AB Inbev's ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels will commence at 9.00 a.m. CET
* AB Inbev announces the listing of and the commencement of dealings in its new ordinary shares on the JSE and the BMV
* AB Inbev announces the commencement of trading of American depositary receipts representing new ordinary shares on NYSE Source text: bit.ly/2dHHsFQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
