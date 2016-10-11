Oct 11 Figeac Aero SA :
* Selected by Israel Aerospace Industries for a long term agreement contract to provide aluminum structural components of big dimension for the Boeing 777x program.
* Confirms March 2020 revenue objective of between 650-750 million euros ($728-840 million) while keeping current level of margins Source text: bit.ly/2ea2Kv8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.