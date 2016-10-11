BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Oct 11 Anglo American Platinum Ltd :
* Says Anglo American Platinum disposes of mineral resources within Amandelbult Mining Right to Northam Platinum Limited for 1 bln rand in cash
* Says Rustenburg Platinum Mines Limited has signed an agreement to dispose of mineral resources within Amandelbult mining right
* Says resource comprises an area of Merensky and UG2 resources containing approximately 16.7 mln 4E ounces
* Resource outside of Anglo American Platinum's long term life-of-mine plans and does not impact any current or future mining plans
* Says transaction consideration includes an ancillary mineral resource located on north-west corner of Zondereinde mining right
* Says proceeds will be used to further reduce net debt and strengthen Anglo American Platinum's balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)