Oct 11 Grainger Plc

* Good rental growth has continued, our sales performance has remained strong

* Expect recurring profit for year ended 30 September to be above 50 mln stg, at higher end of management expectations

* Expect to report modest growth in market value of our property assets in second half of year

* We expect to report high single digit year-on-year growth in NNNAV for full year

* Remain on target to deliver 24 pct cost savings in FY17