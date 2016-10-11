UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 11 Grainger Plc
* Good rental growth has continued, our sales performance has remained strong
* Expect recurring profit for year ended 30 September to be above 50 mln stg, at higher end of management expectations
* Expect to report modest growth in market value of our property assets in second half of year
* We expect to report high single digit year-on-year growth in NNNAV for full year
* Remain on target to deliver 24 pct cost savings in FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings, and the UK's Associated British Foods are among a group of four bidders vying for British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.