BRIEF-Moody's says European Global Investment Banks de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
Oct 11 Moody's:
* Moody's - European global investment banks' de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
* Moody's - pace of legacy asset portfolio reductions will likely slow at the five european global investment banks over next 12-18 months
* Moody's - expect higher economic uncertainty in UK, still slow economic growth in rest of europe to continue to reduce investors' appetite for high-yielding assets
* Moody's - believe that asset disposals at the five European GIBS are likely to occur more slowly than was the case over the last few years Source text - bit.ly/2d91oLp Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.