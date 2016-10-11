Oct 11 Moody's:

* Moody's - European global investment banks' de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty

* Moody's - pace of legacy asset portfolio reductions will likely slow at the five european global investment banks over next 12-18 months

* Moody's - expect higher economic uncertainty in UK, still slow economic growth in rest of europe to continue to reduce investors' appetite for high-yielding assets

* Moody's - believe that asset disposals at the five European GIBS are likely to occur more slowly than was the case over the last few years