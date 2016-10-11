Oct 11 Lenzing AG :

* Lenzing invests 100 million euros ($112.01 million)in pulp production

* Additional new capacities of around 35,000 tons will be added over next 2.5 years

* Total investment program of 100 million euros, approximately 60 million euros of it in Lenzing and almost 40 million euros in Paskov