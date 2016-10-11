Oct 11 Caesars Acquisition Co :

* Caesars acquisition Co - on October 7, co, units entered into an amendment to cie proceeds and reservation of rights agreement - SEC filing

* Caesars Acquisition Co - CIE proceeds amendment also modifies time periods in which certain funds may be released to CEC from Escrow

* Caesars Acquisition Co - amendment provides that maximum amount to be paid to CEC for certain expenses will be increased to $235 million

* Caesars acquisition - amendment allows cec to use expense amounts to pay some fees pursuant to restructuring support, forbearance, settlement agreement

* Caesars acquisition - on October 7, co, units entered into a second amendment to amended and restated limited liability company agreement - SEC filing

* Caesars acquisition co - amendment to increase maximum amount of special distributions from CGP to CEC members to $235 million Source text bit.ly/2dMTeey Further company coverage: