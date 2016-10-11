Oct 11 Aon Plc :
* Aon announces agreement to acquire risk management firm,
creating a comprehensive cyber risk management advisory group
* Aon Plc - financial terms were not disclosed
acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions
subject to customary closing conditions
* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of Stroz
Friedberg Inc
* Stroz Friedberg's more than 550 employees will join aon's
cyber solutions group
* Aon plc- John Bruno, Aon's executive vice president of
enterprise innovation, chief information officer, will join
patsalos-fox as co-chair of this new group
* Michael Patsalos-Fox, Stroz Friedberg's CEO, will become
CEO and co-chair of Aon's cyber solutions group
