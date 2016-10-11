Oct 11 Holdsport Ltd :

* Unaudited interim condensed consolidated results for the half-year ended Aug. 31 2016

* HY core headline earnings per share before foreign exchange effect up 0.2 pct to 212.0 cents

* HY sales up 6.5 pct to 807.2 mln rand

* Interim gross dividend up 8.3 pct to 130.0 cents per share

* Says HY like-for-like retail sales grew by 3.3 pct while retail divisions experienced price inflation of approximately 8.6 pct for period

* Sales growth will remain muted over medium term