UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 Holdsport Ltd :
* Unaudited interim condensed consolidated results for the half-year ended Aug. 31 2016
* HY core headline earnings per share before foreign exchange effect up 0.2 pct to 212.0 cents
* HY sales up 6.5 pct to 807.2 mln rand
* Interim gross dividend up 8.3 pct to 130.0 cents per share
* Says HY like-for-like retail sales grew by 3.3 pct while retail divisions experienced price inflation of approximately 8.6 pct for period
* Sales growth will remain muted over medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources