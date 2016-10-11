Oct 11 Kempharm Inc :
* Kempharm receives clearance from FDA to initiate clinical program for KP415, an investigational prodrug of D-threo-methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD
* Kempharm Inc says expects to commence and complete proof of concept human trials prior to end of 2016
* Kempharm Inc says kempharm anticipates submitting a new drug application (NDA) submission for kp415 as early as 2018
* Kempharm Inc - additional human clinical trials initiating during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
