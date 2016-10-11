Oct 11 Conagra Foods Inc :

* Says board of directors approves conditional $1.25 billion share repurchase plan

* Conagra Foods says share repurchase authorization is contingent on completion of spin-off of Lamb Weston business and has no expiration date

* Says Conagra Foods Inc. will be renamed Conagra Brands Inc. Upon completion of spin-off Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: