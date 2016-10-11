Oct 11 Seagate Technology Plc
* Says expects to report revenue of about $2.8 billion, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of about 29 percent in Q1
* Says expects to report HDD exabyte shipments of about 67 exabytes in Q1
* Says prior forecast for fiscal Q1 2017 revenue was at least $2.7 billion and non-GAAP gross margin of at least 27 percent
* Previous announced cost containment measures and restructuring actions continue to progress as planned
* Seagate Technology says revenue, gross margin for quarter reflects better than expected demand for its high capacity enterprise HDD product portfolio
* Q1 revenue view $2.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
