UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 Easy Repay Finance & Investment Ltd
* lender entered into loan agreement with borrower, pursuant to which lender agreed to grant an unsecured loan
* unsecured loan in amount of hk$4mln
* Lender is Yvonne Credit Service Company Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company Source text (bit.ly/2dIxR1d) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources