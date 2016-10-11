UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd
* purchaser entered into cooperation agreement with vendor, project company and EPC contractor
* Deal for rmb174.9 million
* purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, and vendor conditionally agreed to sell, entire equity interest in project company
* project co is Jiyuan Dayu Jiangshan Guangfu Power Generation; purchaser is Kong Sun Yongtai Investment , a unit of co;
* vendor is Anhui Zhurui Energy Investment co., ltd., a company established in PRC Source text (bit.ly/2dIzagX) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources