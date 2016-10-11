Oct 11 Digitalglobe Inc :

* Digitalglobe to acquire the Radiant Group, leading provider of advanced geospatial solutions to the U.S. Intelligence community

* Deal for $140 million in cash

* Digitalglobe Inc - deal $140 million in cash.

* Digitalglobe Inc - deal to be funded with cash on hand and drawings under existing revolving line of credit.

* Digitalglobe Inc - definitive agreement to acquire privately held Radiant Group, Inc from Aston Capital

* Digitalglobe Inc - reaffirm to completing share repurchase program

* Digitalglobe Inc - expected 2016 radiant revenue of approximately $100 million

* Digitalglobe Inc - deal is accretive to growth in revenue, ebitda, net income and other key financial metrics