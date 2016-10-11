Oct 11 Canadian Solar Inc :

* Canadian solar and EDF Energies Nouvelles to partner and start construction of a 191.5 MWP solar energy project in Brazil

* Canadian Solar Inc - 191.5 MWP project is starting construction and expects to reach commercial operation in Q3 of 2017

* Canadian Solar Inc - will supply modules for project from its new 360 MWP modules factory established in Brazil