Oct 11 Canadian Solar Inc :
* Canadian solar and EDF Energies Nouvelles to partner and start construction of a 191.5 MWP solar energy project in Brazil
* Canadian Solar Inc - 191.5 MWP project is starting construction and expects to reach commercial operation in Q3 of 2017
* Canadian Solar Inc - will supply modules for project from its new 360 MWP modules factory established in Brazil
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.