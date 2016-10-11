Oct 11 HC2 Holdings Inc
* HC2 Holdings Inc - On October 7, co entered into conversion with a certain holder of 12,500 shares of series a convertible participating preferred stock
* HC2 Holdings Inc - co's 12,500 series a convertible participating preferred stock has a par value $0.001 per share- SEC filing
* HC2 holdings - series a holder to convert 12,499 of 12,500 shares of series a preferred stock to 2.9 million shares of common stock of $0.001/share Source text: (bit.ly/2dI0fx8) Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.