BRIEF-Constellation Software makes final revised cash offer for Bond International Software
Oct 11 Constellation Software Inc
* Constellation Software Inc. ("constellation" or the "company") final revised cash offer for Bond International Software Plc ("Bond")
* Constellation Software Inc - final revised offer values existing ordinary share capital of Bond at approximately £51.0 million
* Constellation Software - co, parties acting in concert with co either own, or have received valid acceptances, in respect of total of 18.2 million Bond shares
* Constellation software-made revised cash offer for all issued share capital of Bond that CSI Group does not currently own, at £1.21 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.