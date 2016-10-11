Oct 11 Intertain Group Ltd :
* Intertain announces receipt of final order approving its previously announced arrangement
* Intertain Group Ltd- intends to complete a debt financing transaction on or before February 28, 2017
* Intertain - continues work for intended admission of jackpotjoy shares to standard listing segment of official list of UK's financial conduct authority
* Intertain Group-talks with lenders under its existing credit facilities regarding potential amendments to these credit facilities are ongoing
* Intertain Group- in connection with previously announced assessment of debt financing,continues to assess market conditions, debt financing alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.