Oct 11 HMS Group :

* Signs special investment contract with Russian Federation

* A special investment contract is a new instrument to support import substitution, in form of an agreement between an investor and Russian Federation

* The signed special investment contract provides HMS Group with a package of measures of state support for realization of the second stage of the company's localization project to develop manufacture competences for high-capacity oil refining, oil transport and nuclear pumps in Livny, the Orel region

* The key advantages of concluding the contract include admission of state customers to procure products manufactured based on a special investment contract without holding a tendering process, if the product supplier is included in the register of single suppliers