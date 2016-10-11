Oct 11 Primoris Services Corp
* Announces plan to divest Texas Heavy Civil business unit
* Primoris will continue to operate division while actively seeking a buyer and has engaged a financial advisor to assist in sale
* Company expects to record a charge for divestiture in Q3 of 2016
* Expects that divestiture will result in a pre-tax charge of $35 million to $40 million for quarter
* In addition, primoris believes that divestiture will require an analysis of goodwill amount recorded on JCG books
* Says based on initial review, co anticipates recording non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $8 million to $10 million on a pre-tax basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.