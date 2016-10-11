Oct 11 United Continental Holdings Inc

* Sees Q3 consolidated capacity year-over-year up 2 percent

* United Continental Holdings - Q3 gross capital expenditures are higher than previous guidance due to a change in timing of certain non-aircraft projects

* United Continental Holdings Inc - no impact to full-year 2016 capital expenditure guidance from change in timing of certain non-aircraft projects

* Sees Q3 other revenue $1,075 - $1,095 million

* United Continental Holdings Inc -sees Q3 consolidated PRASM 12.61 percent - 12.68 percent

* Sees Q3 consolidated CASM excluding profit sharing, fuel & third-party business expense 9.35 percent - 9.38 percent

* United Continental - Q3 gross capital expenditures are higher than previous guidance due to a change in timing of certain non-aircraft projects

* United Continental - there is no impact to full-year 2016 capital expenditure guidance.

* United Continental Holdings Inc - sees Q3 total consolidated load factor of 85.5%, down 0.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: