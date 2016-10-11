Oct 11 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd:

* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - first patient has been enrolled in global phase 3 quantum-first study evaluating oral FLT3-ITD inhibitor quizartinib

* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - looking to combine quizartinib with other investigational agents in Co's pipeline such as MDM2 and BRD4 inhibitors