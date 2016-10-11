Oct 11 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma - confirming expected net sales on non-GAAP adjusted basis at low end of its previously announced full-year net sales guidance range
* Horizon Pharma - full-year 2016 guidance does not include the previously announced expected acquisition of Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $207 million to $209 million
* Horizon Pharma - estimates Q3 non-GAAP adjusted net sales, which exclude the $65 million settlement with express scripts, in range of $272 to $274 million
* Horizon Pharma - expects third-quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $139 to $141 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $960 million
* Horizon Pharma - now expects FY 2016 non-GAAP net sales will be at low end of previously announced net sales guidance range of $1.025 - $1.050 billion
* Horizon Pharma - now expects FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $450 to $460 million versus prior range of $495 to $510 million
* Horizon Pharma Plc - Expects to have top-line results from actimmune FA phase 3 clinical trial in late December 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2dUdNah] Further company coverage:
