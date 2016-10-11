Oct 11 Warner Music Group Corp:

* Warner Music Group Corp -unit to begin private offering of $630 million senior secured notes to be issued in combination of Euro,Dollar-denominated notes

* Warner Music Group -Unit to use proceeds to repurchase all of outstanding 6.250% senior secured notes due 2021, 6.000% senior secured notes due 2021 Source text: [bit.ly/2e65pSK] Further company coverage: [Warner Music Group Corp]