Oct 11 U.S. Food and Drug Administration:
* U.S. FDA statement on St. Jude Medical Inc's ICD and CRT-D batteries
* Problems with batteries in St Jude's ICD, CRT-D batteries manufactured before May 2015 may cause them to run out earlier than expected
* St. Jude Medical has initiated a recall of the devices
* FDA continues to investigate allegations of cybersecurity vulnerabilities related to st. Jude medical cardiac devices, including Merlin@Home monitoring system
* "Strongly recommends that the Merlin@Home device be used" to monitor the battery for affected devices
* Benefits of continued patient monitoring, "life-saving therapy the devices provide greatly outweighs" potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities Further company coverage:
