Oct 11 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America
* issues safety compliance recall for certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles to update antilock braking system (ABS) modules
* issuing safety compliance recall for about 1,900 2017 Lincoln Continental Vehicles to inspect and, if necessary, replace headlamp assemblies
* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles being recalled
* is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Lincoln Continental Vehicles
* vehicles affected by recall include certain 2017 Lincoln Continental vehicles built at Flat Rock assembly plant, June 14, 2016 To Sept 23, 2016
* vehicles affected by recall also include certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly plant,feb. 9, 2015 to aug. 12, 2016
* is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with safety compliance recall for certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles Source text - ford.to/2dIteUV Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.