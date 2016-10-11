Oct 11 Aetna Inc

* Aetna and Merck sign a unique value-based contract for Januvia and Janumet

* Says Merck also agrees to collaborate on Aetnacare

* Says Aetnacare program will initially target patients with diabetes and hypertension in mid-Atlantic markets

* Says Merck's rebates on Januvia, Janumet to be based in part on products' contributions to helping commercial members with type 2 diabetes achieve treatment objectives