Oct 11 First National Financial Corp
* Says due to economics of new single family originations, they provide little if any earnings in year they are underwritten
* First national financial says any reduction in single family origination due to new rules will have little to no impact on co's 2016 or 2017 earnings
* Says "do not anticipate any material impact on our other originations and renewals as a result of new rules" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.