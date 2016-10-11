Oct 11 First National Financial Corp

* Says due to economics of new single family originations, they provide little if any earnings in year they are underwritten

* First national financial says any reduction in single family origination due to new rules will have little to no impact on co's 2016 or 2017 earnings

* Says "do not anticipate any material impact on our other originations and renewals as a result of new rules"