Oct 11 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd

* Partner A, partner B and Kong Sun Yongtai, unit of co, entered into partnership agreement

* Total capital commitment of limited partnership is rmb3 billion

* Partner A Is Shengshi Shenzhou Investment Fund Management (Beijing); Partner B is Tian An Property Insurance Company Limited

* Limited partnership will primarily invest in high-tech and emerging industries, energy industry and other high-growth unlisted enterprises

* Partnership agreement in relation to formation of limited partnership for carrying out investments

* Contribution by shengshi shenzhou investment fund (partner A), Tian An Property Insurance (Partner B) to be RMB1 million & RMB2.55 billion