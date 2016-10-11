Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* Amazon to expand grocery business with new convenience stores - WSJ, citing sources

* Amazon to build small brick-and-mortar stores that would sell produce, milk, meats and other perishable items- WSJ, citing sources

* Amazon will soon roll out designated drive-in locations where online grocery orders will be brought to the car- WSJ, citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/2dI6p04