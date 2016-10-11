BRIEF-Micron says Inotera, Micron Semiconductor Taiwan enter into syndicated loan agreement with Bank Of Taiwan
Oct 11 Micron Technology Inc :
* Micron Technology - on Oct. 11, Inotera, Micron Semiconductor Taiwan Co, as co-borrowers, entered into a syndicated loan agreement with Bank Of Taiwan
* Micron Technology - loan agreement provides for secured delayed single-draw term loan facility, with maximum aggregate borrowing amount of about US$2.54 billion
* Micron Technology Inc says borrowings under loan agreement can be made in a single draw on or prior to July 10, 2017 - SEC filing
* Micron Technology Inc says Micron expects amount of about US$2.54 billion under loan agreement to be borrowed on or before December 6, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2dYvSRT) Further company coverage:
Next In Bonds
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.