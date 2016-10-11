BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO Shrewsberry on call with co execs: Other than "some legal set asides" not much different in bank's Q3 earnings - WSJ
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
* Wells Fargo execs on call: Growth in new retail banking business likely would be down due to scandal - WSJ
* Wells Fargo CFO: Public announcements of some states suspending business with bank not "really amounting to much in terms of dollars yet" - WSJ Source text: on.wsj.com/2d4PYNE
