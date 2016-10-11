Oct 11 Fannie Mae
* Fannie Mae announces pilot sale of reperforming loans
* Fannie Mae - Began marketing first sale of reperforming loans as part of company's ongoing effort to reduce size of its retained mortgage portfolio
* Fannie Mae - Pool of approximately 3,600 loans, totaling $806 million in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Fannie Mae- sale of reperforming loans is being marketed in collaboration with Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. bids are due on november 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Bonds
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.