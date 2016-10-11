UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 Lewis Group Ltd :
* Favourable judgment for Lewis and its directors
* Western Cape High Court today handed down judgment in Lewis' favour in matter between Lewis and David Woollam and others
* Court set aside Woollam's demand to have certain of Lewis' directors namely Messrs Enslin, Davies, Nurek And Saven declared delinquent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources