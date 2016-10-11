Oct 11 Shimao Property Holdings Ltd
* Shanghai Shimao entered into equity transfer agreements
* agreements to substitute Qianhai Shimao agreements,
Nanchang Shuicheng agreement and Hangzhou Shimao agreement
* agreements for furtherance of equity transfer transactions
as originally contemplated, utilising internal financial
resources
* Shanghai Shimao conditionally agreed to acquire 51% equity
interests in Qianhai Shimao from Shimao Jianshe for RMB2.45bln
* Shanghai Shimao conditionally agreed to acquire 100%
equity interests in Hangzhou Shimao from Far Flourish for
RMB1.55 billion
