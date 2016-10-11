Oct 11 Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Has been awarded two contracts for the total value of 74.8 million euros ($83.78 million) related to the signalling of the DD Rome - Florence route of the AC/AV Turin - Milan - Naples line

* Contracts have been awarded by the RFI (Italian railway network)