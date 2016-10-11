Oct 11 Nikkei:

* Obic Co Ltd's operating profit likely grew 6 percent to 13.8 billion yen ($133 million) in the April-September half - Nikkei

* Obic Co Ltd's sales are seen up 4% on the year to around 30 billion yen in the April-September half - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2dGTug5)